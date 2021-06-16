Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

