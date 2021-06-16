Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $282.66. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.50 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

