VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VAT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.