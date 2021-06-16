Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660,000.00

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $660,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $4.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,466,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $952.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

