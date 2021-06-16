Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.850-0.860 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.65.

VEEV traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.90. The company had a trading volume of 768,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,594. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.55. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

