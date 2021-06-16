Venus Price Hits $28.65 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.65 or 0.00074162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $291.77 million and $107.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.40 or 1.00041539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,184,680 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

