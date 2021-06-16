Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Tops $0.0034

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

