Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 70.3% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 8,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $802.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.