Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

VERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $703.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

