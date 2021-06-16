Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.16

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 1105237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.4591378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

