Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $331.00 at Truist

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $305.00 to $331.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

