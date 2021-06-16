Vesper Price Hits $11.42 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $11.42 or 0.00028559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $43.42 million and $869,661.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00146433 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00177711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00933511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.10 or 1.00061471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,802,466 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

