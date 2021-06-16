Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIDE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146. Video Display has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Video Display had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

