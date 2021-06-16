Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth about $986,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

