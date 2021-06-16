Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VWE opened at 11.78 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 9.65 and a one year high of 13.48.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

