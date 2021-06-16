Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
VWE opened at 11.78 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 9.65 and a one year high of 13.48.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.