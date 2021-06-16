Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Insiders bought 575 shares of company stock valued at $724,074 over the last quarter.

VTY opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,253.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.