VIZIO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,171 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,948% compared to the average volume of 106 put options.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 22,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,228. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

