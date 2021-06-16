VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.57.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. 873,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.