VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. 873,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

