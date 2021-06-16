VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 65,947 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $76.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

