Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 716 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VCRA stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -173.52 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.