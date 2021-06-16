Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €48.50 ($57.06) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

ETR VOS opened at €43.65 ($51.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.68 million and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.51.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

