Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 539,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129,056 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,153. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

