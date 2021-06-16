Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,971 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 101,750 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $49,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

