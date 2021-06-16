Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 5,627 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

LPLA traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,887. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

