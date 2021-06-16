Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 5,918 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Texas Roadhouse worth $55,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

