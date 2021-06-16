Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.3% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 414,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $384.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.