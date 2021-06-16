Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $139.15. 80,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.