Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HYQ opened at €441.20 ($519.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €456.62. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a 12-month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 96.52.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

