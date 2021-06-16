Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 61,189 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

