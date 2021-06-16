Water Island Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,091 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $69,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 132,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

