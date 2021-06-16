Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OACB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 65,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

