Water Island Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 7,700.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148,448 shares during the period. Boingo Wireless makes up approximately 1.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 4.86% of Boingo Wireless worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 1,143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 432,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 2,276.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $3,259,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

WIFI stock remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

