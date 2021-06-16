Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $8,420,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,767. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

