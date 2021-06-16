Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 248,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,493. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

