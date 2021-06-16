WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $60.00 million and $13.74 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00762921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.15 or 0.07694739 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

