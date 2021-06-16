Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

