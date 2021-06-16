Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 2,035,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The company has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

