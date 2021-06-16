Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.26

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.26 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

