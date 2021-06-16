West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 6th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

WFG opened at C$85.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.97. The company has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

