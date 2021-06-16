Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Westlake Chemical worth $153,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $153,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $5,985,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $5,442,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

