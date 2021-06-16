Westpac Banking Corp Buys 10,976 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 666,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

