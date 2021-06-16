Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $638.00. 53,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.