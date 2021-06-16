Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 19,624 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.