Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 41,482 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,191. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.