WHALE (WHALE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $320,859.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.99 or 0.00025758 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $58.54 million and approximately $320,859.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

