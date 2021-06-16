WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading 3.1% Higher

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. 227,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 80,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

