William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173,357 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Yandex worth $251,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yandex by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,963. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Yandex has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

