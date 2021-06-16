William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,461,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,708 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for about 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Pure Storage worth $333,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 70,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

