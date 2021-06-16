William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Cable One worth $199,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cable One by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,788.07. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,781.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.