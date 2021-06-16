William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 657.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $287,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $354.98. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,805. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $356.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.